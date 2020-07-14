Patriots announce reduced capacity

Getty Images

The Patriots are the latest team to announce plans for the coming season, telling fans if they’re allowed in at all, to expect no more than 20 percent capacity.

The team sent word to season ticket holders today, instructing them of the changes which include mandatory face coverings. The notice also include the phrase “pending state and local approval, making it clear the decision is not completely their own.

The team also spelled out that “ticketed parties” will be required to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other parties, and that parties will be arranged in blocks of 10 seats or less.

The team had previously announced that parking would be free this year, and that season tickets could be skipped by anyone with concerns about age or underlying conditions.