Philadelphia’s “expectation” is that Eagles games won’t have fans

Getty Images

The Eagles believed that Philadelphia’s ban of large public events and gatherings through February would not apply to them. The city believes it does.

“We have been in communication with the Eagles. We have told them our expectations are that they don’t have fans,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Albernathy said Tuesday, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Eagles had interpreted media accounts preceding Tuesday’s announcement as meaning that it did not apply to stadiums like Lincoln Financial Field, even thought it is owned by the city.

The Eagles will be permitted to play in Philadelphia, but without fans present. Abernathy added that he expects no issues, because NFL guidelines “remind teams that local authorities have the ability to ban fans.”