Report: Chances of deal between Justin Simmons, Broncos don’t look good

Broncos safety Justin Simmons has agreed to sign his franchise tag and report to the team if he doesn’t sign a long-term deal, which is looking like the best bet for how things are going to play out in Denver.

Word on Monday was that the two sides were continuing to talk about getting a multi-year deal done before Wednesday afternoon’s deadline to put one in place. On Tuesday, Mike Klis of KUSA reports that it “doesn’t look good” for getting something done.

Simmons would make $11.44 million under the terms of the tag this season.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is the only franchise- or transition-tagged player to agree to a multi-year deal thus far and there’s been pessimistic reports about the prospects of other deals getting done before the deadline.