Report: Chiefs, Chris Jones close to four-year deal

A day before the deadline, the Chiefs may be ready to lock up their franchise player with a contract extension.

The Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones are close to agreeing on a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jones has emerged as one of the most important members of the Chiefs’ defense since they selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, and the Chiefs were hoping to lock him up for the long term. Getting quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed to a long-term deal may have helped the Chiefs plan for how they’d structure the rest of the big contracts on their roster, and made it easier to get a Jones deal done.

The Chiefs will attempt to defend their Super Bowl title this season with a roster that looks a lot like last year’s roster, and that will include Jones on the defensive line.