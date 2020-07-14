Report: Chiefs, Chris Jones close to four-year deal

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 14, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

A day before the deadline, the Chiefs may be ready to lock up their franchise player with a contract extension.

The Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones are close to agreeing on a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jones has emerged as one of the most important members of the Chiefs’ defense since they selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, and the Chiefs were hoping to lock him up for the long term. Getting quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed to a long-term deal may have helped the Chiefs plan for how they’d structure the rest of the big contracts on their roster, and made it easier to get a Jones deal done.

The Chiefs will attempt to defend their Super Bowl title this season with a roster that looks a lot like last year’s roster, and that will include Jones on the defensive line.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Report: Chiefs, Chris Jones close to four-year deal

  2. It’s really too bad Al Davis isn’t still alive. He’d surely have sniffed out some of these salary cap violations as he did with the Broncos in the 90’s.

  4. 1. Check the books. They were over the cap before the draft.

    2. Who will be cut or traded?

    3. They will be a middling team from 2021 and onward. Cap drops possibly 80 million next year.

    When teams get arrogant and irresponsible like this with no concern iver the cap, they are doing something illegal like Denver, SF and Pitt did, or they are severely weakening the middle and bottom end of the roster, where it will take years to recover.

    Denver is just now trying to get out from under their 2015 season. Seattle, same thing.

    The Rams are years away.

  5. MG Sam says:
    July 14, 2020 at 1:39 pm
    It’s really too bad Al Davis isn’t still alive. He’d surely have sniffed out some of these salary cap violations as he did with the Broncos in the 90’s.

    4 4

    ————

    I don’t see why they can’t speed up the audit process faster than waiting like 5 years to see if the team cheated.

    Denver did it 3 years in a row which is why they strangely had so
    many Pro Bowl level FAs signed within a 2 year window. At the time, I couldn’t quite understand it, but after learning what they did, it all made sense.

    I don’t see how you can be over the cap into the draft, sign Mahome
    and Jones and not be cheating. I assuming they have trades lined up for Clark and Mathieu, and maybe Watkins as well.

    The numbers don’t add up at the moment barring some very low number for Jones.

  6. Those whining now are likely the fans of teams who have made a history out of losing. The season hasn’t started yet and you all know it all.

  8. Touchback6:
    “don’t see how you can be over the cap into the draft, sign Mahome
    and Jones and not be cheating. I assuming they have trades lined up for Clark and Mathieu, and maybe Watkins as well.”

    They had 6m in cap space(per OTC). The Mahomes deal only added 30g to the cap since it doesn’t really start until 2022. Jones was already counting 16m against the cap with the tag.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.