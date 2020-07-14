Chris Jones’ deal with Chiefs is done

Posted by Charean Williams on July 14, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT
Not long after a report that the Chiefs and Chris Jones were close on a four-year contract came another report that the deal is indeed done.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the sides have agreed to terms.

The contract is worth $85 million, according to multiple reports, with $60 million guaranteed upon signing.

It comes a day before the deadline for teams to sign players whom they franchised to long-term deals. Jones recently suggested he wouldn’t play without a long-term deal.

Jones, 26, has 33 sacks and seven forced fumbles in four seasons in Kansas City. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2019.

His signing completes a successful offseason for the defending Super Bowl champions, who were able to keep most of their roster intact and also signing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a long-term deal.

29 responses to “Chris Jones’ deal with Chiefs is done

  3. Not possible, I was told by all the posters on this site that Chris Jones was as good as gone.

    Let the dynasty begin.

  4. The Chiefs are taking care of business. Meanwhile Dakota still thinks he is worth a King’s Ransom. Soon the keys to the team will be in Andy Dalton’s hands and Dakota will be left with nothing.

  5. You are seeing the all time Dynasty team.
    The Kansas City Chiefs are Americas Team now.
    The GOAT team will hold the record for Championships won, and all will be earned legitimately

  6. I wanted to add that this guy is more valuable than the fraud Ewwin Donald. Chris Jones made repeated efforts and plays during the playoffs with the Chiefs. Ewwin disappeared totally and was outplayed by his teammate, Donkey Kong. Ewwin should be considered a very average player since greatness is only achieved during the playoffs.

  7. All in on another Super Bowl. They know that every ring pushes you up into higher and higher all-time territory. Even with all the changes year to year, the teams that have won 3 or more SBs seem to be in a permanently elite class that persists even in down years (or decades, see Cowboys & Washington).

    Look at the list of multi-SB winners. If the Chiefs get a couple more, that’s priceless for the legacy.

  8. The numbers simply don’t add up unless Frank Clark and Mathieu arein the process of being dealt.

    They were over the cap going into the draft.

    Regardless, a huge risk especially if no season this year and the cap dropping up to 80 mil next year. The middle and lower part of their roster will be made up of other teams’ practice squad/fringe players and liiely will struggle in 2021. lol

  11. If he’s getting that much a year then Clowney must be worth about 1 million a year

  12. Chiefs spend money on an edge rusher + elite QB = Super Bowl.
    Cowboys pay RB + WR = 8-8 record.
    Cardinals pay RB (Bill O’Brien bailed them out) = 5-10 record.
    Jets pay RB = 7-9 record.

    Trends matter

  13. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 1:58 pm
    Tp6 is wrong again. What a surprise. No way they can afford him. Lol

    I wasn’t wrong when Seattle did this or Denver.

    KC will never win a sb again. If that’s the discussion, which it is, we shall see.

    So far, I am 2/2 and the Rams never quite got there. lol

    You kids are horrible with market forecasting, finance and economics.

    Chiefs were over the cap heading into the draft so if there is no 2020
    season, KC won’t make the playoffs in 2021 carrying the priciest contracts at QB, TE, WR, DT and Safety in football.

    It simply is not sustainable under a severley lowered cap in particular.

    In the next 3 years, Jones will command about 20 mil per. Dumb.

  15. First Dak, Now add Yanick Ngokue to the players that wish their franchise would take care of them.

  16. Mahomes actually has a very manageable cap number these next few years. His cap number won’t hit Prescott’s number until 2022, and doesn’t go over $40M until 2023. 2027 is the year his number balloons up to $60M, where they’ll likely just restructure at that point, shifting his $49M roster bonus into a signing bonus.

    2020 – $5.3M
    2021 – $24.8M
    2022 – $31.4M
    2023 – $42M
    2024 – $39.9M
    2025 – $41.9M
    2026 – $41.9M
    2027 – $59.9M
    2028 – $44.5M
    2029 – $44.5M
    2030 – $50.5M
    2031 – $52.5M

  17. touchback6 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 1:56 pm
    The numbers simply don’t add up unless Frank Clark and Mathieu arein the process of being dealt.

    They were over the cap going into the draft.

    Regardless, a huge risk especially if no season this year and the cap dropping up to 80 mil next year. The middle and lower part of their roster will be made up of other teams’ practice squad/fringe players and liiely will struggle in 2021. lol

    In other words you were wrong yet again….

  18. HurtsToReadComments says:
    July 14, 2020 at 2:03 pm
    Chiefs spend money on an edge rusher + elite QB = Super Bowl.

    Who did they spend money on that was an edge rusher? Jones is a DT. I can tell you know a lot about football.

  19. I absolutely love all the haters doubling down even when they are wrong. Hey don’t let the facts get in the way of your opinion!

    Well as they say, haters gonna hate…

  20. SWFLPC.INC says:
    July 14, 2020 at 2:13 pm
    touchback6 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 1:56 pm
    The numbers simply don’t add up unless Frank Clark and Mathieu arein the process of being dealt.

    They were over the cap going into the draft.

    Regardless, a huge risk especially if no season this year and the cap dropping up to 80 mil next year. The middle and lower part of their roster will be made up of other teams’ practice squad/fringe players and liiely will struggle in 2021. lol

    In other words you were wrong yet again….

    Umm, nope. When BB dealt Seymour, etc, it was the right move as well.

    KC just made the wrong move and may have cheated the cap in the process. If they win another sb with this group, then yes, I am wrong. IMO, they will not.

    Philly did the same thing. They tried to keep and pay all their prime players after popping their cherry. You can’t do that and expect to jjst win
    another.

    Only the Pats have done it and BB would have already had Jones paid, and Mahomes, for that matter.

    If KC wins a SB in 2021 or 2022, sure I am wrong. There won’t be a season in 2020.

  21. daysend564 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 2:12 pm
    Mahomes actually has a very manageable cap number these next few years. His cap number won’t hit Prescott’s number until 2022, and doesn’t go over $40M until 2023. 2027 is the year his number balloons up to $60M, where they’ll likely just restructure at that point, shifting his $49M roster bonus into a signing bonus.

    2020 – $5.3M
    2021 – $24.8M
    2022 – $31.4M
    2023 – $42M
    2024 – $39.9M
    2025 – $41.9M
    2026 – $41.9M
    2027 – $59.9M
    2028 – $44.5M
    2029 – $44.5M
    2030 – $50.5M
    2031 – $52.5M

    Pretty small window with NE having 114 mil in cap space in 2021, a flood
    of fa’s on the market due to Covid19, cap lowered by up to 80 mil with no season in 2020.

    What is everyone else’s cap hits? lol

    You don’t get it.

    Pats will probably beat KC this year for example. Will be very funny to watch the realization that you can’t pay 5 players on your roster about 5 mil per too much all at once.

  22. I think the PM deal is gonna kill the chiefs in the future, but this deal is good for jones. They got a 3 year window till the PM deal gets out of control.

  23. Sometimes its better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you are stupid. Others repeatedly open their mouths and remove all doubt.

  24. You are seeing the all time Dynasty team.
    The Kansas City Chiefs are Americas Team now.
    The GOAT team will hold the record for Championships won, and all will be earned legitimately

    At least your keep your expectations in check.

  25. Raiders fan here and you have to give credit where it’s due. The Chiefs were smart and redid Mahome’s deal with two years left on his rookie contract. That give’s them a lot of flexibility with the ability to spread the cap hit out on years where his deal is a bargain to negate the higher numbers later on. This is what you are supposed to do when you find your franchise QB and want to extend the window to build around him. They are going to be a tough team to deal with for the foreseeable future.

  26. HurtsToReadComments says:
    July 14, 2020 at 2:03 pm
    Chiefs spend money on an edge rusher + elite QB = Super Bowl.

    Who did they spend money on that was an edge rusher? Jones is a DT. I can tell you know a lot about football.

    I believe he was referring to spending money on Frank Clark last year which led them to the superbowl. I assume this because he referred to the signings of Cooper/Zeke, Leveon Bell. The message here is that the winning trend as of late has been a stud pass rusher and locking up a qb, instead of breaking the bank on RBs or WRs.

    Would probably have been better off this way:

    Chiefs SPENT money on edge rusher + HAD elite qb (now locked up) = superbowl win

  27. Good job. Now when will we see meaningful football being played? This virus sucks.

  28. An angry, jealous Patriot fan whining about the Chiefs. It’s a mystery why this gentleman hasn’t been contacted by any teams regarding a position as a coach or a salary cap wizard.

  29. Browns just gave bonehead Garrett $25mill a year. Chiefs signing Jones looks better already.

