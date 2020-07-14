Chris Jones’ deal with Chiefs is done

Getty Images

Not long after a report that the Chiefs and Chris Jones were close on a four-year contract came another report that the deal is indeed done.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the sides have agreed to terms.

The contract is worth $85 million, according to multiple reports, with $60 million guaranteed upon signing.

It comes a day before the deadline for teams to sign players whom they franchised to long-term deals. Jones recently suggested he wouldn’t play without a long-term deal.

Jones, 26, has 33 sacks and seven forced fumbles in four seasons in Kansas City. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2019.

His signing completes a successful offseason for the defending Super Bowl champions, who were able to keep most of their roster intact and also signing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a long-term deal.