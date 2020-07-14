Report: Florida Bar investigating Quinton Dunbar’s former attorney Michael Grieco

Getty Images

It turns out that potentially facilitating a bribery payment in exchange for testimony from witnesses as a lawyer may leave you in hot water with the legal community.

According to Meghan Bobrowsky of the Miami Herald, the Florida Bar Association has opened an investigation into attorney Michael Grieco, who had served as counsel for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar until the two sides parted ways on Monday.

Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker have been accused of armed robbery against four individuals stemming from an incident in May at a house party in Miramar, Fla. The original claims from the alleged victims had said that they had been relieved of nearly $70,000 worth of cash and jewelry after Baker pulled a gun during the party. However, Grieco secured sworn statements in the days after the event stating that his client had not been involved in any such episode.

A warrant has since been issued after evidence gathered suggested that a payoff had been arranged for the four individuals that was executed at Grieco’s office prior to giving the statement recanting their initial claims.

Prior to his withdrawal from serving as Dunbar’s lawyer, Grieco and Baker’s attorney Bradford Cohen both claimed that the individuals have been trying to extort Dunbar and Baker from the beginning and this is more evidence of that effort.

Baker pleaded not guilty to four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and Dunbar has pleaded not guilty to four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The Florida Bar serves as the regulatory authority for the legal profession in the state.