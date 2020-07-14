Ryan Tannehill: Derrick Henry should get paid

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn’t have to do an extended contract dance with the team this offseason because he signed a four-year extension with the club in March.

Running back Derrick Henry hasn’t been quite as lucky. Henry got the franchise tag from the Titans and negotiations have not led to a new deal thus far.

It doesn’t look like that’s going to change before Wednesday’s deadline for tagged players to sign multi-year deals, but Tannehill said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s hopeful about the unexpected happening in the coming hours.

“I respect Derrick. I love playing with Derrick, think he played his tail off last year and should be paid,” Tannehill said. “So, you know, anytime a teammate gets paid, that’s something I get excited about. Especially a guy who worked extremely hard and lays it on the line each and every week. So, obviously would love to see Derrick get extended and I’ll be keeping an eye on that.”

Tannehill might not get his wish before Wednesday afternoon, but another year like 2019 would improve the chances of continuing the partnership in the Tennessee backfield.