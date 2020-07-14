Shaq Barrett not expecting long-term deal before deadline

Getty Images

Chris Jones got a long-term deal from the Chiefs. Shaq Barrett and the Buccaneers would love to reach an agreement, too.

But Barrett doesn’t expect a new deal from the Bucs before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

“I would love to get a deal done,” the pass rusher said Tuesday on NFL Network. “I know they would love to get a deal done. But just the situation of the world right now is making it hard to get a deal done. So if we get one done, I’m going to be happy; it’s a blessing. But if not, I’m still happy to be down here for another year and potentially to get a deal done in the future once we do figure out how the season’s going to go and how next year possibly will be. I still have some hope for it, but I’m more optimistic for the one-year to get done over a long-term deal.”

Barrett expects to sign the franchise tag today.

He has filed a grievance, arguing he’s a defensive end rather than a linebacker. The franchise tag for linebackers is $15.828 million and $17.788 million for defensive ends.

Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks last season, his first year as a full-time starter.