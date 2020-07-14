Texans cut Chris Landrum

Getty Images

The Texans released linebacker Chris Landrum on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

Landrum has missed two of the past four seasons with injuries. He spent last season on the Texans’ injured reserve list with an unknown training camp injury.

He missed all of 2017 with a shoulder injury.

Landrum signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville State in 2016. He spent three seasons with the Chargers.

He played 17 games with the Chargers, making 10 tackles and a sack in his only career action.

Landrum initially joined the Texans on Dec. 24, 2018, signing to their practice squad.