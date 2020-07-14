Washington hires former Panthers scout Eric Stokes as director of pro scouting

Getty Images

Ron Rivera is bringing a trusted advisor with him to Washington.

Eric Stokes, formerly senior director of college scouting for the Panthers, will become the director of pro scouting in Washington, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Stokes had a two-year playing career and is now going into his 19th season in personnel. His time in Carolina overlapped with Rivera’s.

Washington has been shaking up its front office, with Don Warren hired as the new assistant director of pro personnel, shortly after the team fired director of the pro personnel Alex Santos and assistant director Richard Mann II.