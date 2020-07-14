Will Week One of the regular season happen?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 14, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT
Two months from tonight, Week One of the regular season will end with a Monday night doubleheader. Unless it doesn’t.

Everything remains in flux as NFL training camps prepare to open, and no one knows whether pro football will be able to overcome the various hurdles that stand in the way of playing football in a pandemic that continues to spread, fueled by equal parts stupidity and selfishness with more than a dash of deliberate misinformation and distortion from media outlets hoping to get clicks and likes from people looking for someone, anyone to justify their stupid and selfish behavior.

So will there be a Week One? We put the question out to Twitter on Monday. Based on more than 20,000 responses (which is more than enough to establish a trend), 64.9 percent believe that Week One will not happen.

The construction of the regular-season schedule created a very clear sense that the league is determined to get through Week One and then, if necessary, press pause and reassess. As the virus keeps spreading and hot spots keep raging, it’s becoming harder to envision football thriving, as Dr. Anthony Fauci said several weeks back, in anything but a bubble. And at this point it’s far too late to construct a bubble for 32 teams of 53 players plus coaching staffs and practice squads and everyone else who would be kept inside the bubble for five or six months.

We’re extremely hopeful that the NFL will find a way to make it work. But we’re also realistic. Ultimately, whether the current plan works is out of the league’s control. A full 2020 season of NFL football will happen only if the virus will let it, and the virus is proving over and over again that it’s not going to be doing us any favors.

19 responses to “Will Week One of the regular season happen?

  1. That heavily front-loaded schedule is looking like a worse idea by the week.

    Though if the whole season is canceled it will be moot.

  4. Absolutely correct. If we had spent half as much time and energy in this country as we have arguing, fighting, calling each other names and generally insulting one another over the past four months, and spent it towards working as a united front to knock this thing out, this wouldn’t even be a question. But yet here we are, and, sadly, it isn’t getting any better.

  5. The season will start (even with rosters filled with replacement players) but it wont finish. The NFL will be trying to salvage as many games as possible because it’s all about the money.

  6. The NBA can’t keep COVID out of it’s “bubble”, so how will the NFL?
    If they start playing, then have to cancel part way through, what happens?
    Do they owe the players their FULL contracts for 2020?

  9. Teams within the blue states will be banned from playing thus killing the early portion of the season..

  10. Come off it Florio! It’s not “far too late” to construct a bubble.

    A successful bubble can be created as little as two weeks out from the season (although four is better).

    I live in NZ and we got rid of the virus more than two months ago. Life is back to normal- movies, packed stadiums, gigs, shops and restaurants – it’s great for the economy.

    The NFL is a microcosm of America, and if the League can do it, it may inspire the whole country.

    People will have to follow a few basic rules though, and if that seems impossible so are your chances of getting rid of this plague.

    Be the best country in the world again- I want my football season!

  11. Hopefully the entire season will be canceled.
    Hopefully? Why do you hope the season is cancelled? What kind of football fan hopes there’s no football?

  13. Teams within the blue states will be banned from playing thus killing the early portion of the season..
    And teams in the red states will just stop testing so the virus goes away magically…

  15. Forget about the virus. This season deserves to get canceled, considering the number of players, owners, sponsors, and the commissioner himself who all don’t respect our country or American identity. How’s that for cancel culture?

  16. The virus is going to be an issue until the election. It’s been politicized and weaponized by the left

  17. Week 1 probably isn’t happening as scheduled, if the NFL doesn’t start on time I think there is more likely to be a bubble rather then no games at all.

  18. Do not see it happening. I think the baseball and basketball will try and fail and the NFL will close shop.

  19. It’s gonna happen, but there won’t be fans anywhere this year. Maybe at the super bowl.

