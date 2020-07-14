WNBA denies MVP’s effort to opt-out

Getty Images

As the NFL and NFL Players Association work through a variety of issues regarding football in a pandemic, the question of when and how a player can opt-out remains unresolved. The league seems to be willing to allow it, but with clear and specific rules.

The WNBA has clear and specific rules, which have resulted in the league’s MVP being told she can’t opt out of the 2020 season, against her wishes.

Via John Barr and Sarah Spain of ESPN.com, a panel of doctors has denied Elena Delle Donne’s request to opt out. Delle Donne contends that this decision conflicts with the advice of her personal physician.

“The independent panel of doctors the league appointed to review high-risk cases have advised that I’m not high risk, and should be permitted to play in the bubble,” Delle Donne said in a statement provided to ESPN.

Delle Donne said she wants to play, but her doctor has advised her that a chronic case of Lyme disease puts her at high risk for contracting COVID-19 and experiencing complications.

Obviously, she can’t be forced to play. However, she could be subject to greater financial penalties and consequences beyond simply foregoing base pay for 2020 by declining to play without qualifying for an opt out. The G.M. and head coach of the Washington Mystics, Mike Thibault, told ESPN that “we have and will support Elena throughout this process.” That doesn’t address whether the Mystics can or will waive any potential consequences if Delle Donne decides to opt out when the league’s procedures don’t allow it.

All of this is relevant to the NFL because similar procedures ultimately could apply to pro football players. And there could be pro football players who don’t want to play, even if the mechanism created by the league tells them that they can’t.