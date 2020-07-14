Yannick Ngakoue trade talk not over

Getty Images

Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear he wants to be traded, and the Jaguars have made clear they’re not trading him unless they get an offer they like. One day before the deadline for franchise players to sign long-term contracts, neither side seems to be moving.

But according to Ian Rapoport, some teams are interested in trading for Ngakoue. The problem, of course, is those teams don’t appear to be offering what the Jaguars want to deal Ngakoue, who’s a premier pass rusher.

The Jaguars have a history of standing firm until they get the offer they want in a trade. Last year they held firm in refusing to trade disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey until the Rams bowled them over with a huge offer of two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick.

They won’t get that kind of offer for Ngakoue, but they won’t just give him away, either. If Ngakoue eventually signs the franchise tag, he’ll make $17.8 million in 2020.