All eyes on NASCAR tonight, with up to 30,000 fans in stands

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 15, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
Some NFL teams have already acknowledged their limited capacity for the season, and the city of Philadelphia has said there won’t be fans at all for Eagles games this year.

But all sports enterprises will be watching NASCAR tonight, as the first large-scale crowd attends an event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 20,000 and 30,000 fans are expected for tonight’s All-Star Race tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway, a facility that can seat around 160,000.

“We know that hosting this event comes with tremendous responsibility,” Bristol Motor Speedway General Manager Jerry Caldwell told Mike Hembree of USA Today. “We are the first major sporting event to have a significant crowd. We don’t take that responsibility lightly.

“This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate to the country how we can go back to doing some of the things we love to do in a safe and responsible way. This is where we live. It’s a great responsibility.”

The speedway has taken steps to try to keep that crowd safe, including spacing seated customers in small social distancing groups, requiring fans to wear masks except when in their seats, employees are required to wear marks, and all food and souvenir purchases will be cashless. The speedway also said that by buying tickets, fans are “assuming all risks of exposure to COVID-19” and release the track from any claims.

“We know that some of the things we’re putting in place are going to be a temporary inconvenience,” Caldwell said. “We view that really as a small price to pay.”

Other race tracks are also planning to throw the doors open. The Indy 500 has placed a 50 percent capacity limit on the Aug. 23 race, but that could easily go beyond 100,000 fans. Texas Motor Speedway has also declared a 50 percent maximum for the July 19, though track officials doubt they’ll reach that 60,000 number.

Realistically, concerns about the virus will dampen attendance even where it’s allowed, but tonight’s race will be an interesting experiment that football businesses (college and pro) will be watching.

8 responses to “All eyes on NASCAR tonight, with up to 30,000 fans in stands

  1. NASCAR? What is that? I am speaking as someone who went to races back in the 1960’s and I saw David Pearson and that wretched Richard Petty race. I don’t consider that pathetic rigged thing they put on now as NASCAR – allowing someone who has been caught and penalized for cheating to win 7 shampionships – Jimmie Johnson. The product is a joke and the rules are enforced only as it suits the sport.

  2. Packing between 20,000-30,000 people in close proximity in the middle of a deadly pandemic is the textbook definition of madness.

  4. “Packing between 20,000-30,000 people in close proximity”

    Bristol capacity is 162,000.

    Plenty of room to socially distance groups of fans.

  5. tajuara says:
    July 15, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Packing between 20,000-30,000 people in close proximity in the middle of a deadly pandemic is the textbook definition of madness.
    ____________

    Capacity is 160,000. I don’t think people will be packed in close proximity. I’d say this is the textbook definition of social distancing.

  6. i think you mean all eyes will be on those fans in a week or so. unless we can start seeing people actively getting the virus. i’d wager on that sport

  7. Had Nascar had the fans at most other venues, they would be luck to get that many paying customers to attend. The past several years, the stands have been very sparsely populated, with exception of a few popular races. Add in factors like the sport’s alienation of it’s fan base and Nascar had it’s time in the sun. The major networks don’t even broadcast races anymore. People have to tune into some obscure sports station on cable if they want to watch it. Nascar is barely hanging on and will not survive as is.

  8. 30k people… and this is why America is so far behind other countries with covid19. At least we got freedom, right!?

