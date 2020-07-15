Bills long snapper on face shields: First reaction is guys will hate it

Getty Images

Negotiations between the NFL and NFL Players Association regarding the safety protocols that will be in place for training camp and the regular season are set to continue on Wednesday and one of many things being discussed is the use of face shields on helmets.

Oakley has developed a product that extends down the length of helmets and over the mouth to mitigate the spread of droplets that could contain the coronavirus. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said he’s against wearing the shield during a recent appearance on the #PFTPM podcast and Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson doesn’t think Watt’s opinion will be an unusual one.

“First reaction: Guys will hate it, including myself for snapping,” Ferguson said, via the Buffalo News. “It will be hard to look through, especially with heat, sweat and fogging.”

Ferguson noted on Twitter that long snappers “use the bottom of face mask as their main vision area” and said it would take adjustments to get used to having shields there if they are mandated for use this season. It remains to be seen if that’s the case, but it seems likely that Ferguson and Watt will have company among those leery of such a change to their equipment.