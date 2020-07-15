Bills, New Era naming-rights deal will end prematurely

Getty Images

The New Era era is old news in Buffalo.

Via the Buffalo News, the Bills and the hat and apparel company have agreed to terminate the naming-rights relationship at the team’s stadium.

“The Buffalo Bills and New Era Cap Company jointly announce that New Era has asked to be released from their naming rights and sponsorship deals with the Bills,” a statement announcing the move explained. “The Bills and New Era are currently negotiating the details of this separation and the Bills are beginning the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium.”

Per the News, the specific date of the change is yet to be determined. The Bills currently are looking for a new naming-rights partner.

Signed in 2016, the seven-year deal reportedly had a value of $40 million. The “details of the separation” could include some sort of a payment by New Era for the ability to exit the deal early.