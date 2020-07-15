Blair Brown has domestic battery charges dismissed

Getty Images

A Florida judge dismissed domestic battery charges against former Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown stemming from a 2019 incident.

Brown’s agent, Michael Boyer, released a statement Wednesday after Duval County Judge Emmet F. Ferguson granted defense attorney Zachary Schafer’s pretrial motion for dismissal July 8.

“It’s very important to note that this case has been dismissed before the trial ever started,” Boyer said. “All egregious acts that Mr. Brown was accused of were completely refuted in court. The police were undoubtedly doing their job in recording initial allegations in their report. However, it was made abundantly clear in court during the pretrial motion that there was no truth to the allegations. Mr. Brown’s case was delayed first by professional staffing turnover at the state attorney’s office and then by circumstances of COVID-19. His professional livelihood was put on hold while the process worked itself out. Mr. Brown is very pleased to put this all behind him and continue his life and football career.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Brown on May 29, 2019, after a woman accused him of pointing a gun at her and threatening to kill her during an argument. The woman claims Brown pushed her to the ground, kicked her in the abdomen and punched her in the face during an argument around 4 a.m. ET on April 28, 2019.

The Jaguars released Brown on May 9, 2019, and he has remained a free agent.

Brown, 26, played 28 games, making 12 tackles and half a sack, after Jacksonville made him a fifth-round choice in 2017.