Broncos offer fans chance to opt out of season tickets

Getty Images

The Broncos are the latest team to offer fans the chance to opt out of season tickets because of COVID-19 concerns, as teams realize they won’t be playing in front of full houses this year.

Via Mike Klis of KUSA, the team sent a letter to season ticket holders which offered the chance at refunds or credit toward future tickets. They also said any fans who do attend will be required to wear masks and socially distance, which will be easier with reduced capacity.

“Over the last few months, our organization has worked closely with local government officials and the National Football League, following the latest guidelines and recommendations from public health experts,” they wrote in the letter. “There is nothing more important than your well-being, and we are committed to doing everything we can to accommodate as many fans — as safely as possible — in compliance with all health regulations.

“With that in mind, the game day experience this season at Empower Field at Mile High will look and feel very different.”

They didn’t offer specifics on capacity, leaving that to state and local officials, but did say it would be reduced.

They also announced that fans would not be allowed at training camp workouts at the team facility.