Browns sign second-rounder Grant Delpit to complete draft class

Getty Images

The Browns have their entire seven-player draft class signed.

The last of those, safety Grant Delpit, came Wednesday afternoon. The team announced the second-rounder’s signing.

The Browns used the 44th overall selection on Delpit after trading with the Colts, moving down three spots. Cleveland drafted Delpit’s former LSU teammate, cornerback Greedy Williams, in the second round last year.

The Browns added safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo in free agency, but both are playing on one-year deals.

Delpit played 40 games with 37 starts at LSU, finishing his career with 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and eight interceptions.