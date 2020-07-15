Buzz grows of a looming report about the Washington franchise

Getty Images

The Washington franchise started the week with the news that its name will change. There’s a buzz in media circles that the week could go downhill from there.

On Tuesday night, Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post posted a collection of tweets from media members speculating about some sort of negative development to come this week regarding the team, unrelated to the team’s name.

From JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington on Sunday: “A real busy week. And it’s not all going to be about the name and it’s not all going to be pretty.”

From Jason La Canfora of CBS, who once worked the Washington beat for the Washington Post: “The warped and toxic culture of the Washington Football Team is about to be exposed in a sickening fashion . . . Again.”

From Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington on Tuesday: “What’s coming is disappointing and sad.”

From Scott Abraham of ABC 7: “There is much more going on . . . than a name change. . . . And it’s not good. I did not get specifics, but get ready people.”

These tweets presumably relate to chatter within the industry regarding a Washington Post story regarding the team. As of the weekend, it was believed the story would be published by Tuesday. It’s now believed that it will be published on Thursday.

The notion that another shoe of some kind will drop has been lingering for more than a week. It sparked this PFT item from July 5: “Could new name be beginning, not end, of changes in Washington?” Efforts to put meat on that specific bone led to our discovery that limited partners Dwight Schar and Fred Smith have been trying to sell their interest in the team.

On Sunday, the Post reported that the team had fired director of pro personnel Alex Santos and assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II.

For now, we’ll continue to watch and wait for whatever it is that members of the media who are covering or who have covered the team are tweeting about.