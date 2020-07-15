Cardinals, Kenyan Drake can negotiate long-term deal beyond today

Getty Images

For players who received the franchise tag, this afternoon marks the deadline to reach an agreement on a long-term contract. But for the one player who received the transition tag, negotiations can continue.

That one player is Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, who signed his transition tag but can continue negotiating a long-term deal with the Cardinals after today. The rules for franchise players and for transition players are not the same.

However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Cardinals and Drake are not close to a long-term deal.

It seems likely that Drake will play this season on his $8.4 million base salary, but it’s not too late for he and the Cardinals to come to an agreement on a deal that goes beyond 2020.