Eric Fisher on COVID-19 concerns: I know we’ll be put in safe situations

Getty Images

We’ve heard plenty of skepticism from NFL players about returning to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic and many questions remain to be answered as the NFL and NFLPA continue to discuss the protocols that will be in place, but a pair of Chiefs offensive linemen sounded optimistic on Wednesday about what’s to come.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz said that he’s confident that the right people are representing the players’ interests as the guidelines are being discussed and added that he’s sure Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder “wouldn’t sign off on anything that puts us at risk.” Left tackle Eric Fisher shared a similar viewpoint of how things are coming together.

“I’m a control what you can control kind of guy and obviously there are a bunch of professionals making decisions for us,” Fisher said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “There’s just so much information out there from all different angles, and I’ve just taken it upon myself to be ready when I’m called upon, and I know we’ll be put in safe situations. It’ll be interesting though. It’s kind of hard to even say what’s gonna happen just with as much information that’s out there. I know there’s a lot of ideas being bounced around. So we’ll see what happens.”

The NFL and NFLPA are talking on Wednesday and plenty of players will be waiting to see if there’s progress toward a framework that provides them with the kind of confidence that the Chiefs linemen have about the 2020 season.