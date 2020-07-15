Kenny Stills faces felony charge arising from Breonna Taylor protest

July 15, 2020
A Tuesday protest in Kentucky relating to the murder of Breonna Taylor resulted in felony chargers for 87 participants. One of the persons facing felony charges is Texans receiver Kenny Stills.

Via the Louisville Courier Journal, police took Stills into custody on Tuesday afternoon after he and other protesters marches to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in connection with the failure to take action following Taylor’s death.

Per the report, Stills was charges with “intimidating a participant in the legal process,” which is a felony. He also was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police who were serving a no-knock warrant in March.

Still, who has been committed to social justice causes for several years, was due to be arraigned at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Said the Texans in a statement: “We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.”

20 responses to “Kenny Stills faces felony charge arising from Breonna Taylor protest

  2. …a no-knock warrant for an apartment 12 miles away and killed while she was sleeping.

    the louisville DA is trying time mitigation.

    #nohonor

  6. Protest in public streets and it’s a misdemeanor if arrested but protest in front of a politicians home and it’s a felony . Just another example of a corrupt legal system driven by politics and personal retribution rather then the rule of law .

  7. Yet another instance of systemic racism put into the public realm. Keep it up, and we will eventually defeat it.

  9. To the two who said she was shot while sleeping. Read the NY Times post. The warrant was for the right house. The judge signed the warrant to look for packages being sent there linked to drug dealers. The guy she was with and her got out of bed. She confronted the people while the guy opened fire so the police returned fire. Her death was tragic but she was not sleeping

  10. Typical NFL we are looking into it, have no problem talking when some of these players are so offended by everything, Reality one race is no more pure than another

  11. “People are SO lazy, they never MAKE anything of themselves! Ridiculous!”

    *child grows up to become world class athlete and political activist on the correct side of social justice*

    “…no not like THAT.”

  12. “No knock warrant” and never announcing yourself as police like is being asserted in this case are two different things. My father served high risk no knock warrants and he stated that they always announced themselves as they went in.

    This entire thing is an s-show, The subject the police were looking for had been captured and there was no need to even serve the warrant at Taylor’s place, A couple cowboys decided they wanted to kick a door in and when they did so and didn’t announce themselves they got shot at as should be expected, So in the end an innocent person is dead and the police get another black eye.

    At some point the amount of (or lack of) training local police get needs to be seriously looked at.

  15. ZTry looking up:
    87 people charged with felonies after Breonna Taylor protest at attorney general’s house

    They were sitting on the lawn, hardly a violent protest.
    Ok, Arrest them.
    Charging them with felonies?
    Thats stupid.

  16. Per the report, Stills was charges with “intimidating a participant in the legal process,”

    ++++++++++++

    But there is no legal process happening – that’s whats being protested. The AG is refusing to do anything about the situation.
    And when did yelling at somebody to do their job become a felony crime? By all accounts there was no violence, no fighting, no brick throwing. They were chanting and speaking on the guy’s front lawn. If holding our elected and appointed civil servants accountable is a crime, we might as well tear up the Constitution right now and start over.

  17. chickennecker says:

    July 15, 2020 at 9:46 am

    But let me guess…he wants to sit out this year because he fears covid
    ——–
    And if he does where is the issue? That’s his choice if hes willing to risk Covid to protest for change but isnt willing to risk it for football.

  18. I wish he would have focused on not dropping key passes in the MIA the same way he focuses on social justice issues.

  19. Out of curiosity. Did the same prosecutor whose house he marched to the same one who filed the charges?

  20. Felony charges for 87 people?? Ridiculous. The Louisville PD mass arrests protesters for sitting in a lawn but refuses to investigate their own for the violent death of an innocent person, there couldn’t be a more obvious example of why the “justice” system is anything but just.

