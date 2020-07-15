Kenny Stills faces felony charge arising from Breonna Taylor protest

Getty Images

A Tuesday protest in Kentucky relating to the murder of Breonna Taylor resulted in felony chargers for 87 participants. One of the persons facing felony charges is Texans receiver Kenny Stills.

Via the Louisville Courier Journal, police took Stills into custody on Tuesday afternoon after he and other protesters marches to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in connection with the failure to take action following Taylor’s death.

Per the report, Stills was charges with “intimidating a participant in the legal process,” which is a felony. He also was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police who were serving a no-knock warrant in March.

Still, who has been committed to social justice causes for several years, was due to be arraigned at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Said the Texans in a statement: “We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.”