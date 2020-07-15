Kenny Stills sends message in booking photo, on social media after arrest

Getty Images

Kenny Stills‘ message remains the same after his Tuesday arrest in Kentucky.

The Texans receiver wore a shirt in his booking photo that reads: “BREONNA TAYLORS KILLERS ARE STILL POLICE.”

Stills posted the photo and wrote on social media: “’Good trouble‘ with my brothers and sisters organized by @untilfreedom. Arrested for peacefully protesting. While Breonnas Taylor’s murderers are still out on the street. #ArrestTheCops #JusticeForBreonna #BlackLivesMatter”

Stills was arrested Tuesday after participating in a protest over the death of Taylor, who police killed in March. He was charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, as well as misdemeanor disorderly and criminal trespassing.

Stills has offered to help pay for protesters to travel to Frankfort, Kentucky — the state’s capital — to protest Taylor’s death.

Stills’ agent, Ryan Williams, tweeted that Stills “stood on a lawn, asked for justice, got arrested,” while police who killed Taylor “kicked in her door, killed her, didn’t get arrested.” Williams added, “@KSTiLLS has officially spent more time in jail fighting for justice than the known killers who killed Breonna Taylor.”