Kenyan Drake: Extension will come in due time

Getty Images

Running back Kenyan Drake got a transition tag rather than a franchise tag from the Cardinals earlier this year and that means he has a bit more time left to sign a multi-year deal before he’ll be locked into playing out the year on a one-year deal.

A report on Wednesday indicated Drake and the Cardinals aren’t close in their discussions of a longer pact and Drake confirmed as much later in the day. In a Twitter post, Drake wrote that he isn’t sweating the lack of a longer deal as he heads into his first full season with the Cardinals.

“I’m not too concerned about signing an extension currently. That’ll come in due time. Right now I’m focused on everyday getting in the best shape of my life to help this team play winning football. Everything else will run its course. Stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask,” Drake wrote.

Drake played the best football of his NFL career after coming to Arizona in a midseason trade with the Dolphins, but the team may be looking for a repeat before they make it a priority to lock Drake up for the long term.