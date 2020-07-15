Maxx Crosby wants “to set the example” for the Raiders

Getty Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said earlier this offseason that he expects a lot of “great competition” in the AFC West this season and he’s sharing a bit of what he thinks the team needs to do to thrive in the face of such opposition.

Crosby’s thoughts aren’t about particular plays or on-field strategies. His focus is more on the mental side of the game, particularly when it comes to believing that success is coming their way despite the fact that the Raiders have posted three straight losing seasons.

Crosby used the question of whether he can sack Patrick Mahomes as an example of that kind of belief.

“I know what we need to beat the Chiefs,” Crosby said, via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Well, not the exact formula, but I know how much confidence is important in a locker room. If you ask me if I’m going to get Mahomes, I will say yes every time. I’ve put in the work. I want to show all the guys that we can beat anyone. I have no problem being that guy and taking any heat for it. I want to be a leader. I want to set the example.”

Crosby had 10 sacks during his rookie season, so his approach proved to be a successful one on an individual basis. Team success is the next step for the Raiders and finding it would be a welcome way to start life in Las Vegas.