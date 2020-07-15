Myles Garrett signs extension with Browns

Getty Images

Word on Tuesday was that the Browns and defensive end Myles Garrett were close to finalizing a five-year extension and they got over the finish line on Wednesday.

Garrett posted a video of him signing his new pact to his Instagram story on Tuesday afternoon. Garrett added another video that ended with a handwritten message.

“Cleveland keep betting on me. World keep betting on us,” Garrett wrote.

Reports pegged the total value of Garrett’s deal at $125 million and the $25 million average annual salary is the most for any defensive player. The first overall pick of the 2017 draft has 30.5 sacks in his first 37 NFL games.