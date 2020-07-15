NFL schedules Friday owners meeting to discuss start of camp

Getty Images

The scheduled start of training camp is drawing closer and the need for firm answers to many of the questions surrounding the NFL’s return remain unanswered.

Talks between the NFL and NFLPA on issues like COVID-19 testing, economic fallout from lost revenues, opt-outs for players and injury protections for those who contract the coronavirus are ongoing. The end of this week will see team owners get together on for a meeting of their own.

Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the league has called for a Friday meeting that a source tells him will cover “where we stand on next steps regarding the start of training camp.”

“Obviously, things can change a little bit with some of the player negotiations,” the source said. “For the most part, the big items are, we sort of already know about the economics in the league . . . So my gut is sort of go or no-go on training camp starting on time. There’s a number of cities and counties that are still concerned about training camp that have some semblance of verbal approval. But given the recent [COVID-19] developments [in so many] states, I think there’s some concern from the Washington, D.C., office on the political side of the NFL around where we all stand. So it’s all going to come down to the next couple days here.”

With so many questions left to answer, it may be hard for the league to open camps as planned but the next few days should provide more information about how things will go.