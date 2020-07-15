Officials wonder how or if Bills fans can safely tailgate

Getty Images

With the presence of fans in stadiums still very much of a question, another important (or sometimes more important) component is in danger as well.

According to Derek Gee of the Buffalo News, the Orchard Park Town Board discussed how to regulate what has become known as one of the top tailgating destinations in the NFL. Specifically, they’re worried about fans gathering in private satellite lots.

“I think our primary job is to make sure the residents here are as safe as they can be,” Councilman Conor Flynn said. “Allowing large parties in our community is not the type of risk we should be taking.”

Beyond the New Era Field lot, property owners will park cars and allow fans to tailgate from there. Often, those turn into wild bacchanals, in which furniture is at the same kind of risk as the concept of moderation.

That makes the ability to keep people socially distanced and safe seem almost quaint.

“We’ve had a difficult enough time getting people to not jump through flaming tables,” Flynn said. “I have concerns about our ability to enforce mask wearing in that sort of environment.”

The owner of one nearby lot said he’s heard very little demand from fans about the possibility of gathering if they can’t get into the game itself. That’s bad for his revenue stream, but probably a good sign for public health.