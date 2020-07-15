Packers say no fans at camp, or home preseason games

Getty Images

The Packers are still working on seating plans for the regular season, but they announced Wednesday that if they play a home preseason game, it will be without fans as well.

They also said there would be no fans in attendance at training camp practices, or their annual family night practice.

“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision. We will miss seeing so many of our fans, particularly the young ones, during this exciting time of year. We will continue to work on the protocols and logistics in the hope that we can welcome fans back to Lambeau Field for the regular season without jeopardizing the health of our players, team personnel and fans.”

“We ask our fans to help us in this effort by wearing masks and staying six feet away from non-family members when out in the community in the coming weeks.”

That last sentence is a gentle nudge to the community, or at least the part that has failed to realize that failure to take appropriate steps has put sports in jeopardy.