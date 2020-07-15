Patriots players raise questions, express skepticism about football in a pandemic

Getty Images

Multiple players on the Patriots are expressing their doubts about how anyone can simultaneously play football and follow public health guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones wrote on Twitter, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but you can’t social distance football.”

Teammate Dont'a Hightower replied to that with, “Ain’t no way.”

Teammate Patrick Chung added, “Not a damn shot. They are trippin.”

Patriots defensive backs Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty wrote at SI.com that players are in the dark about what the plans are.

“So many questions with virtually no answers,” they wrote. “As fear continues to grow for our nation, it is also being spoken about among us players. Will we have an option to opt out of the season? Will we be making our full salary? What if there is a COVID outbreak within the league? It’s so hard to make a decision of whether we will play or not without knowing what the exact plan is.”

With training camps set to open in less than two weeks, these questions need to be answered soon.