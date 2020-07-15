Philadelphia says no final decision has been made on fans at Eagles games

Getty Images

A day after saying that it was expecting no fans at Eagles games this year, the city of Philadelphia says nothing final has been decided.

In a clarification issued today, the city made clear what has been the case for months: The situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can change quickly, and no one knows for sure what’s going to happen in the future.

“Specifically, with regards to the 2020 NFL season, the Eagles and the City of Philadelphia remain in close communication,” the city’s statement said. “Both entities are committed to the health and safety of the players, employees, fans and community. The City and the Eagles have been working together during this time and will continue to do so. The Eagles have been planning for a variety of scenarios in accordance with League protocols, as well as local and state guidelines.”

So it’s possible that the situation will improve and the Eagles will be able to have fans in the stands. It’s also possible that the situation will worsen and the stadium will be empty. And it’s possible that the situation will worsen dramatically, to the point that the presence of fans will be moot because NFL games won’t be played at all.