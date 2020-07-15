Report: “All quiet” on contract front for Joe Thuney, Patriots

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones became the first player to get a contract extension after being franchise tagged this year and it doesn’t look like Patriots left guard Joe Thuney will be the second.

Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports that it is “all quiet” on the contract front with hours to go before the deadline for tagged players to sign multi-year deals. Previous reports indicated the two sides weren’t close on an agreement, so the deadline passing without a deal wouldn’t come as a great surprise.

Thuney signed his tag days after the Patriots used it in March. He’ll make a salary of $14.781 million if he does play out the year under the tag.

Thuney has plenty of company when it comes to tagged players who aren’t expected to land long-term deals amid the uncertainty about the impact revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the size of the salary cap in years to come. That may leave Jones as an outlier, but there may be a surprise or two before the time is up.