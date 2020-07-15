Report: Mychal Kendricks cleared medically after torn ACL

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Mychal Kendricks tore his ACL while playing for the Seahawks in Week 17 and the injury led to a cool reception around the league when Kendricks hit the market as a free agent in March.

Kendricks isn’t able to go visit any team facilities to work out right now, but an effort is underway to push out some positive word about his recovery. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kendricks has been cleared medically by Dr. Daniel Cooper to resume playing. Cooper is the Cowboys’ team physician.

Kendricks spent the last two seasons with Seattle. He had 71 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 14 appearances last year.

While Kendricks has been cleared medically, he still has a legal issue hanging over his head. His sentencing for a guilty plea on insider trading charges was delayed in March and any potential suitors would likely want to know that he’ll be available for the coming season.