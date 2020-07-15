Report: No deal anticipated for A.J. Green, Bengals

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green didn’t love the team’s decision to use the franchise tag earlier this offseason, but he said he wouldn’t turn down the nearly $18 million salary it carries if things played out that way.

It looks like things are going to play out that way. Green and the Bengals haven’t come to terms on a long-term deal and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that no change in status is anticipated before the Wednesday afternoon deadline to get something done.

The veteran wideout has not signed the tag at this point, but his earlier comments suggest that will come at some point in the near future.

Green is coming off of torn ankle ligaments that forced him to miss the entire 2019 season and he was limited to nine games in 2018, but the Bengals were willing to go on the hook for the coming season. The arrival of quarterback Joe Burrow likely played into that decision as Green’s presence should help the first overall pick’s transition to the professional ranks.