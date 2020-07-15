Report: Titans, Derrick Henry getting close on long-term deal

Getty Images

Despite a previous report that Derrick Henry wasn’t expected to get a long-term deal done with the Titans, it appears it’s going to happen.

Henry and the Titans are finalizing a deal right now, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

They’re running out of time: The deadline is 4 p.m. Eastern today. Otherwise, Henry can only play on his one-year franchise tender.

Although running backs have found it increasingly hard to get big paydays in today’s NFL, the Titans loved what Henry brought to the offense in their surprising playoff run last season, and it appears he’s going to be rewarded. And the Titans will hope Henry can buck the trend of running backs getting big second contracts and then failing to deliver.