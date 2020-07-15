Rose Parade canceled, Rose Bowl game still on (for now)

Getty Images

America’s ongoing inability to contain the coronavirus is now canceling major events into 2021.

The Tournament of Roses Parade, a staple of America’s New Year’s Day celebrations since 1891, has been canceled for 2021. It had previously been canceled only during World War II.

But the Rose Bowl game remains scheduled, at least for now.

“We continue to work with the College Football Playoff and our collegiate partners to explore what this year’s college football season will look like amidst COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines,” the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association said in a statement. “While the safety and well-being of the student athletes, university personnel and fans is our top priority, we remain hopeful that the Granddaddy of Them All will take place on New Year’s Day.”

Whether that can happen — whether college football can happen at all in 2020 — remains to be seen. But so far, America has shown no ability to respond to this crisis effectively.