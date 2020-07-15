Shaq Barrett’s agent optimistic about pass rusher’s future in Tampa

Getty Images

Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett signed the franchise tag Wednesday, the team announced. Barrett did not get the long-term extension he wanted but still hopes to remain in Tampa long term.

That’s what he said Tuesday and his agent repeated Wednesday after the deadline for a long-term deal passed.

“There will not be a long-term deal at this time but optimistic about Shaq’s future in Tampa long term,” Drew Rosenhaus, Barrett’s agent, said.

Barrett has filed a grievance, arguing he’s a defensive end rather than a linebacker. The franchise tag for linebackers is $15.828 million but $17.788 million for defensive ends.

Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks last season, his first year as a full-time starter.