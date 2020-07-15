Some owners want to take financial hit from pandemic over next two years

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association wants the financial consequences of the pandemic to be absorbed by the salary cap from 2022 through 2030. Some owners want to take the hit sooner than that.

Per a league source, multiple owners participating in Monday’s negotiating session with the NFLPA pushed for the losses due to the virus to be absorbed in 2020 and 2021, with salary givebacks applying this year and a reduced salary cap next year.

Some regard the position as posturing, given that teams won’t want a sharply-reduced cap in 2021, since it will force them to cut not just veteran backups but key starters. Whatever it is, the financial impact of the pandemic will create issues for the NFL and the NFLPA. Today’s players should want it to be pushed out to the future, because taking the hit now will hit them in the wallet, either by taking away a chunk of their pay — or all of it.