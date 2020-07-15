To avoid leaks, Daniel Snyder keeps small circle for name, logo process

Getty Images

As the Washington franchise continues an expedited process for selecting a new name and logo, team owner Daniel Snyder is doing what he can to avoid leaks. To that end, via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, Snyder is “relying heavily on a small group of advisers that includes coach Ron Rivera.”

Snyder’s concern, per the report, is that the involvement of too many outside opinions could result in possible names or logos being disclosed to the media.

So far, it has worked. No one knows which names are under serious consideration, and no one knows much about the review process. Carpenter reports that the team hopes to have the new name in place before training camp opens on July 28.

The question of trademark rights continues to hover over the process. It will be difficult for the team to keep the process of securing the appropriate trademark protections completely quiet.

Regardless, unless training camp is delayed, there will be a new name within the next 13 days.