Washington play-by-play voice Larry Michael leaving team

Getty Images

The offseason of change in Washington now extends to their radio booth.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, longtime radio play-by-play voice Larry Michael announced he was leaving the team.

“After 16 great years my time with the organization is over,” Michael said in a statement. “As of today I’ll be retiring from my position with the team. As a lifelong Washingtonian I was blessed to work with a lot of great people.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed over the years. I’m especially grateful to Dan Snyder for giving me the opportunity. On to the next chapter.”

While the team changing its offensive nickname will be the biggest transition imaginable for Snyder, the churn throughout his organization has been clear.

From firing former team president and confidant Bruce Allen, to bringing in new head coach Ron Rivera and overhauling the front office and medical staff, everything seems to be on the table now.