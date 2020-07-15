Washington promotes Jeff Scott to assistant director of pro scouting

Getty Images

Washington announced Wednesday it promoted Jeff Scott to assistant director of pro scouting/advance coordinator.

“Upon my arrival to Washington in January, Jeff Scott was one of the members of the previous staff that I immediately pinpointed as someone that fits the culture I am creating here,” Ron Rivera said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with Jeff along with Kyle Smith and the rest of the personnel department as we head into the 2020 season.”

In his new role, Scott will now oversee the weekly advance scouting of Washington opponents. He also will do the evaluation and writing of player reports on potential talent in NFL free agency and all other professional leagues.

Scott initially joined the team in January 2012 as a salary cap intern, assisting with cap analysis and contracts before becoming a scouting intern in May 2012. He served as a player personnel assistant during the 2013 season and as a pro scout starting in 2014.

In 2018, Washington promoted Scott to director of football strategy/scout.