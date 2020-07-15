Yannick Ngakoue willing to play out tag, if a trade can be made

Getty Images

The Jaguars have about six hours before the deadline to sign defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to a long-term deal, but that was never going to happen anyway.

And he still wants out, and is willing to work with anyone who is willing to rescue him.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ngakoue has talked contract with multiple teams, but the pandemic has made it hard to find someone willing to commit, so he’s willing to play elsewhere on the one-year tag. That one-year deal would be worth $17.8 million.

The problem remains the Jaguars getting what they perceive as value for the wantaway pass-rusher.

They’ve set a high price, but when a team is trading for a rental, the price goes down considerably. Last year, the Seahawks traded for Texans’ tag-holder Jadeveon Clowney, and all it cost them was two non-star players (Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo) and a third-round pick.

There’s still time to make a deal, but the Jaguars aren’t operating from a position of strength at the moment.