Aldrick Rosas charged with three misdemeanors after alleged hit-and-run

Getty Images

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas faces three misdemeanor charges in California for allegedly hitting a car and fleeing the scene in June, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Glenn Jennings, the Butte County deputy district attorney, filed a criminal complaint Wednesday that charged Rosas with reckless driving on a highway, hit and run and property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a previous DUI of alcohol or drugs, according to Leonard.

In 2016, Rosas was convicted of driving under the influence in Glenn, California.

Rosas’ first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 4.

The Giants had no comment to Leonard on Thursday.

Police in Chico, California, arrested Rosas on June 15 after his SUV allegedly ran a red light, plowed into a truck and kept going. Police found Rosas walking near the crash site after his vehicle broke down shortly after the wreck. His hands, legs and bare feet were covered with blood.

Rosas signed his one-year, $3.259 million restricted free agent tender in April. He was 12-of-17 on field goals and 35-of-39 on extra points last season.