Chiefs go back to the liquor store, capture news on video

Getty Images

The Chiefs broke the bank for another big contract, so they went back to the scene of the recent breaking news in Kansas City.

They Chiefs apparently celebrated the Chris Jones contract the same way they did the Patrick Mahomes deal, by heading to a nearby liquor store for six bottles of champagne.

And since Katie Camlin of Plaza Liquor was the first to break the Mahomes news, it only seemed appropriate to let her in on the action again.

The Brett Veach Special 🍾 pic.twitter.com/OFzMOR7Y9v — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 16, 2020

The Chiefs made a funny video out of the second trip, complete with Camlin tweeting while wearing her “Keep Patrick Mahomes Safe” facemask.

While the Chiefs may not be signing many contracts requiring the bubbly for the foreseeable future, it’s good that they’re having some fun with the unorthodox news-breaking of the biggest contract in league history.