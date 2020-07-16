Chiefs tell rookies, QBs to report for COVID-19 testing Monday

Getty Images

The NFL has said all along it intends to stay on schedule. That remains the plan even as the NFL and the NFLPA continue to negotiate several important issues.

The Chiefs are telling players that training camp is a go, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Thursday night, with rookies and quarterbacks scheduled to report to the facility Monday to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Even though the NFL and NFLPA have not agreed to all issues, the team has the right under the CBA to have players report, according to Pelissero.

Owners are scheduled to meet via conference call Friday.

The Chiefs and Texans are the first teams scheduled to report to camp since they play in the Thursdsay night season opener on Sept. 10.