Derrick Henry would welcome Jadeveon Clowney

The Titans took care of Ryan Tannehill. They got Derrick Henry signed.

Now, could the Titans turn their attention to a player outside the organization?

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent four months after he hit the market. As long as he remains unsigned, the Titans remain interested.

Henry would welcome Clowney to the team.

“He’s a great player. He’s a furious player,” Henry said Thursday, via Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean. “He’s been playing at a high level for a while. If he wants to sign with Tennessee, we would definitely welcome him with open arms. Hopefully if they’re talking, we can get something done.”

Clowney made 31 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 13 games last season in his first season in Seattle. The three-time Pro Bowler played much of last season with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson recently said the team would prefer to have Clowney visit first, something that COVID-19 has restricted teams from doing.

The Titans have not had a player with double-digit sacks since 2016 when Brian Orakpo had 10.5. That is the only time the Titans have had a player with double-digit sacks the past seven years.