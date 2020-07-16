Erie County executive wants Bills to use “Veterans Stadium” name

Getty Images

New Era Field is out. A new name will be adopted for the stadium in which the Bills play.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz, whose name comes up whenever issues regarding public financing for the venue emerge, has expressed a preference: “Veterans Stadium.”

“Now that the Buffalo Bills and New Era have agreed to part ways regarding the name of the football stadium in Orchard Park, considering the facility is publicly owned, my preference would be to not name the stadium after a private sector entity but to simply call it ‘Veterans Stadium’ to honor the men and women who have served our nation,” Poloncarz said in a statement, via the Buffalo News.

Philadelphia’s multi-use stadium (the Eagles and Phillies played there) carried the Veterans Stadium name from 1971 through 2002. A name like that generates no revenue, however; the Bills surely prefer to continue the money-for-nothing stream that comes from a naming-rights deal.

The Bills hold the exclusive ability to name the stadium, and to retain the revenue generated by a naming-rights deal, through the current term of the lease, which expires after the 2022 season.