Ezekiel Elliott: Check the stats, put some respect on my name

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 16, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is feeling disrespected.

Without citing a single instance of any disrespect, Elliott wrote on Twitter today that he isn’t getting the respect he deserves.

“There are a lot of great backs in this league but I don’t understand why the media has to talk down on my game just to uplift other backs. We all are talented football players and can ball,” Elliott wrote. “Check the stats. Since I entered this league I have dominated year in, year out. Put some RESPECT on my name. Women lie. Men lie. The stats don’t. Go do your homework. Almost 1800 scrimmage yards and 14 TD’s with no training camp and now im not the same back. I do appreciate the standard you guys hold me to though lol. But I promise you no one holds me to a higher standard than myself.”

No one disputes that Elliott has great stats. Since entering the NFL in 2016, he has 5,405 rushing yards. No one else is even within 1,000 yards of Elliott’s total in the last four years.

But it is fair to question how much of the credit Elliott deserves for those yards, and how much credit belongs to the Cowboys’ offensive line, and to a strong passing game consistently keeping the defense from stacking the line to stop Elliott.

Regardless, Elliott gets plenty of respect from fans, from media and from the Cowboys, who gave him a lucrative contract extension. But like many athletes, Elliott seems to draw inspiration from telling himself he’s disrespected.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott: Check the stats, put some respect on my name

  3. Its never enough for some of these players.. didn’t you just get a fat contract??
    What more do you want?????? Prove to the world you are the same back when the OL is a mess or the passing game is not effective.
    You have been the benefactor of a great OL so accept it and keep cashing those checks.

  4. No doubt, he is the man in Dallas. They run more than many teams. We hear every year about how the Cowboys have the best OL in league, but they don’t win with it.

  6. Somebody needs to tell Zeke that demanding respect is a sure sign that you either haven’t earned it or don’t deserve it.

  10. His whine is emblematic of the Cowboys. Check my stats? How about check your playoff record.

  11. Wealthy athletes who go on social media & demand respect are extremely weak people. Zeke has extremely low esteem & major maturity issues.

  12. I do not read all that much about the NFL in the media, but Michael David Smith’s comment suggesting that Elliott’s success may be due not to him but the Dallas O-line may be what he is talking about. Yes Dallas has a usually had a decent line, but that is true of any successful running back. If there is no blocking, there is no run game.

  13. Zeke haters always bring up the cowboys OL but I remember the first few weeks of the season when they weren’t leaning on zeke hard tony pollard was avg like 3 yards a carry and zeke would come in for a hand full of snaps and avg 5 or 6

  14. I always find this kind of argument by Elliott amusing. So he’s annoyed at the disrespect given how “he” has “dominated” since entering the league…but doesn’t that implicitly disrespect the OL that helped in that domination? No RB does it alone, no matter what the stat sheet suggests by assigning the yardage to the individual player. Emmitt Smith used to buy expensive watches for his linemen, because he was no fool.

  16. There was a piece on Sportscenter the other night listing the Top 10 backs in the NFL based upon their Madden ratings. He was only ranked T-3, behind McCaffrey and Derrick Henry and tied with Nick Chubb.

    Maybe that’s what he saw. Who knows with these guys.

  19. “how much credit belongs to the Cowboys’ offensive line, and to a strong passing game consistently keeping the defense from stacking the line to stop Elliott.”

    What passing game is this guy talking about?

    Elliott is the cowboys offense.

  22. Jerry made a huge mistake when he over paid Zeke Elliott and is now stuck with him Jerry proving “Never to old to learn” did not make the same mistake with with Dak Prescott.

  25. Zeke is another overrated RB behind the best O-Line in the league. Emmitt Smith 2.0!

    Jerry is trying to recreate the early 90’s team again and has been failing at it for 30 years.

    Cowboys still suck, just like the Raiders!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.