Ezekiel Elliott: Check the stats, put some respect on my name

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is feeling disrespected.

Without citing a single instance of any disrespect, Elliott wrote on Twitter today that he isn’t getting the respect he deserves.

“There are a lot of great backs in this league but I don’t understand why the media has to talk down on my game just to uplift other backs. We all are talented football players and can ball,” Elliott wrote. “Check the stats. Since I entered this league I have dominated year in, year out. Put some RESPECT on my name. Women lie. Men lie. The stats don’t. Go do your homework. Almost 1800 scrimmage yards and 14 TD’s with no training camp and now im not the same back. I do appreciate the standard you guys hold me to though lol. But I promise you no one holds me to a higher standard than myself.”

No one disputes that Elliott has great stats. Since entering the NFL in 2016, he has 5,405 rushing yards. No one else is even within 1,000 yards of Elliott’s total in the last four years.

But it is fair to question how much of the credit Elliott deserves for those yards, and how much credit belongs to the Cowboys’ offensive line, and to a strong passing game consistently keeping the defense from stacking the line to stop Elliott.

Regardless, Elliott gets plenty of respect from fans, from media and from the Cowboys, who gave him a lucrative contract extension. But like many athletes, Elliott seems to draw inspiration from telling himself he’s disrespected.