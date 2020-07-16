Falcons announce plans for season ticket holders

Getty Images

The Falcons have joined many of their fellow NFL teams in outlining plans for their season ticket holders for the 2020 season.

With attendance set to be cut sharply if fans are in the stands at all this season, the Falcons have offered their season ticket holders the option of using money already paid for individual games this season. They will distribute a survey asking which games fans want to attend and then hold a drawing to determine who gets an opportunity to buy tickets.

Season ticket holders can also roll their payments over to 2021, pay off PSL installments or speak to the team about a refund. Should they choose an option that keeps the money in their account, the team announced pricing will remain flat next year.

“This challenge has led us to find new and innovative ways to connect, support and engage with our most important fans, our Falcons season ticket members,” AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO Steve Cannon wrote in a letter. “We thank you for your continued loyalty as we work through this process.”

Seat locations will be protected for the 2021 season for season ticket holders whether they attend games this season or not.